Bengal Post-poll Violence Case: CBI to Soon Begin Process of Filing FIRs

After forming a special investigation team, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to soon file FIRs in the West Bengal post-poll violence case. A meeting of CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and joint directors of the four special teams was held on Saturday. The central agency is likely to make its move next week and teams may visit Canning in South 24 Parganas, as most reports of violence came from this area.

According to CBI sources, the whole district will be divided into four zones — North, South, West and Kolkata – and will have one team each in charge.

In case of murders, rapes and unnatural deaths, CBI will file separate FIRs without tagging or clubbing. The agency sought information from state director general of police Virendra and Kolkata police commissioner Soumen Mitra on Friday.

A large bench of the Calcutta High Court on August 19 had handed over the investigation of murder, rape and other atrocities in the post-poll violence case to CBI and SIT, led by state IPS officers Sumanbala Sahu, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. The larger bench of the chief justice directed to submit a status report on October 4.

