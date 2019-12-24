Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Prison Guards 'Strip', 'Thrash' Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 9-year-old Girl

The man is accused of sexually assaulting the girl when she went to his shop at a village in Jamalpur police station area to buy grocery last Thursday.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Prison Guards 'Strip', 'Thrash' Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 9-year-old Girl
Image for representation.

Purba Bardhaman: A man, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, was stripped and thrashed by prison guards, his lawyer told a special court on Monday, following which the judge sought a report from jail authorities.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting the girl when she went to his shop at a village in Jamalpur police station area to buy grocery last Thursday.

He was arrested on Saturday and when he was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Sunday, he was sent to judicial custody and asked to be presented before the special POCSO court in the district on Monday.

Around 8 pm on Sunday, he was taken out of his cell in the prison, stripped and thrashed with iron rods by five-six guards, his lawyer alleged when the man was produced on Monday before the special POCSO court.

The man, who has been charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been seriously injured in the incident, it was alleged.

Following the allegations, POCSO court judge Syed Niazuddin Azad expressed his anger and sought a report from the jail superintendent.

He also directed the jail superintendent to be present before the court on Thursday and provide an explanation.

Judge Azad has also directed the jail authorities to take care of his medical needs.

The incident has also been reported to the DIG of the state's prisons department.

The incident comes days after the killing of the four people, accused in the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, in an encounter with police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram