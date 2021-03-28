india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Bengal Registers 827 New Covid-19 Cases in Highest Single-day Surge in 3 Months
1-MIN READ

Bengal Registers 827 New Covid-19 Cases in Highest Single-day Surge in 3 Months

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man for a rapid antigen test at a base camp where pilgrims gather before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man for a rapid antigen test at a base camp where pilgrims gather before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

Two more patients succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,324, it said.

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,84,666 on Sunday as 827 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in three months, a health bulletin said. Two more patients succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, pushing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 10,324, it said.

At least 457 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,69,366. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.38 per cent.

The state now has 4,976 active cases, it said. West Bengal has so far tested over 91.13 lakh samples for COVID-19.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the state government had on Saturday issued an advisory urging people to celebrate Holi only with family members.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 28, 2021, 22:21 IST