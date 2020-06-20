INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bengal Regulatory Body Asks Private Hospitals to Look into Billing Complaints of Covid-19 Patients

Image for representation. Credits: Associated Press.

Image for representation. Credits: Associated Press.

Complaints of unreasonably high billing were also received from patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19, said an official of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
Share this:

After receiving complaints of inflated bills from families of Covid-19 patients, a regulatory body for private hospitals of West Bengal has directed several such facilities of Kolkata to settle the issue, officials said on Saturday.

Communications have been sent to a number of private hospitals to resolve billing issues from family members of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection.

Complaints of unreasonably high billing were also received from patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19, said a senior official of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC).

The WBCERC has advised private hospitals to employ an official to redress grievances about billing complaints, he said. "The official will be given the independence to settle the billing issues within 24 hours. If patient parties are not satisfied after that, the matter can go to the appellate

authority. We hope that most of the complaints will be amicably resolved," he said.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is also mulling the option of forwarding similar complaints received at its borough offices to the state health department for necessary action, an official of the civic body said.

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Friday urged authorities of private hospitals not to impose costs of additional medical expenses entirely on the patient parties.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading