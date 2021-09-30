Bengal Relaxes Night Movement for Durga Puja, Extends Covid Curbs Until October 30

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended night curfew in the state until October 30, with relaxations between October 10 and 20 in view of the festival season. All outdoor activities will be restricted from 11 pm to 5 am except during the above mentioned 10 days. Wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, must be followed at all times, said the order issued by the government.

All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agriculture produce and other emergency services, the order said.

The extension was recommended by the state disaster management authority after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Employers of all establishments and work places will be responsible for provisioning Covid safety measures including regular sanitization of the workplaces, according to the order.

West Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,778 on Wednesday with 14 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally also went up to 15,68,321 after 748 fresh cases of the infection were registered in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 740 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the total number of cured people to 15,41,963, the bulletin said. The number of active cases now is 7,580.

On Wednesday, 4.19 lakh Covid-19 doses were administered in the state. So far, 5.68 crore people in West Bengal have got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, a health department official said.

