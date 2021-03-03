Bengal Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fresh Fatalities

Kolkata, Mar 2: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,75,487 on Tuesday as 171 new cases were reported, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 10,270, a health bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 70, while the fresh fatalities were registered in the metropolis and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, it said.

As many as 209 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.65 per cent. The state now has 3,253 active cases, while 5,61,964 people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has so far tested over 85.98 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 18,965 in the last 24 hours. At least 54,725 people were inoculated during the day using the new CoWIN2 portal, in which some technical glitches were reported.

