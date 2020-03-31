Bengal Reports 3rd Covid-19 Death, Inquiry Ordered Over Patient's Admission in General Ward

Kolkata: West Bengal reported its third death due to coronavirus on Monday night after an elderly female patient succumbed to the illness at the State General Hospital in Howrah district.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday, and her samples were sent for testing. She died a day before health officials confirmed that she tested positive for the virus.

Reports suggest that although she showed symptoms of the virus, hospital authorities admitted her to the general department instead of the isolation ward. After the hospital found that the woman tested positive, medics expressed their agitation over the administration's decision to keep her in the general ward.

All patients who were present in the ward when the woman was admitted were shifted to the isolation ward. The state health department has asked for a report on the incident from the hospital superintendent, Dr Narayan Chatterjee.

Officials found that the patient had a travel history to Doars in North Bengal and was accompanied by three other family members. She returned to her house in Salkia in Howrah on March 21.

The elderly patient’s death due to the virus infection came on the same day West Bengal reported its second death after a 44-year-old woman died of the disease in a Siliguri hospital.

The patient was admitted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital after she complained of having fever and breathing problems.

Her travel history revealed that she visited Chennai on March 7 before coming back to her house in Kalimpong in Bagdogra flight on March 19. Tests results on March 27 confirmed that she was suffering from the coronavirus-related infection. People who came in contact with her were put in isolation, and a medical shop that she had visited was sanitized and sealed off.

As per protocol, her body was kept in a unique bag, and only trained officials were allowed, in a special vehicle, to accompany her body to the electric cremation unit. The district administration allowed only selected family members to be present for her cremation.

West Bengal confirmed its first Covid-19 death on March 23 after a 57-year old male patient succumbed to infection at a private hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube