Bengal Reports 711 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

Kolkata, Jul 30: West Bengal on Friday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, the state Health Department said. The North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 101, while Kolkata reported 74 cases, it said.

The state has so far reported 15,27,250 cases and 18,128 deaths, it added. In the last 24 hours, 835 people recovered from the disease, improving the recovery rate to 98.08 per cent.

So far, 14,97,951 people have recovered from the disease in the state. There are 11,171 active cases in the state at present.

The new cases were detected after testing 43,209 samples.

