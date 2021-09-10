Bengal Reports 8 More Covid Deaths, 724 New Cases

Kolkata, Sep 9: West Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,539 with eight more persons succumbing to the disease on Thursday, the bulletin released by the state health department said. The tally went up to 15,54,652 as 724 new cases were reported. In the last 24 hours, 758 recoveries were recorded in the state. So far, 15,27,867 people have been cured of the disease, the bulletin said. The number of active cases now is 8,246.

Since Wednesday, the state tested 39,330 samples for coronavirus taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,73,53,215, it added. Meanwhile, on Thursday, 4,74,449 doses were administered in West Bengal taking the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose to 4,58,67,875, a health department official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here