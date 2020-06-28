INDIA

Bengal Reports Highest Single-day Spike of 572 Covid-19 Cases; Tally Crosses 17,000-mark

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 572 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,283, while the toll mounted to 639 with 10 more deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Kolkata reported seven fatalities and Howrah, Purba Burdwan and Murshidabad one each, it said, adding that all the patients died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease reached 11,193 on Sunday after 404 patients were discharged from different hospitals.

The state now has 5,451 active COVID-19 cases, the health bulletin added.

Since Saturday, 10,563 samples have been tested in the state.

