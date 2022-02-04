Bengal School Teacher, Headmaster Get Into Scuffle Over Salary Statement; Video Goes Viral

A brawl over salary statements required for income tax calculation turned into a violent fight between a school headmaster and an assistant teacher in front of media persons at the 175-year-old Krishnagar Collegiate School in Nadia district West Bengal on Wednesday causing sheer embarrassment to other teachers, students and the residents across the town.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the school’s geography teacher was seen fighting with the headmaster. The education department has already ordered an investigation into the incident.

As seen in the video, the two teachers were involved in a scuffle and were heard to be using some obscene comments. However, it’s a relief that no student was present in the school on that day. According to many, the situation would have been worse if the students had been present.

The incident took place at Nadia’s only government school on Wednesday. The school reopened from February 3. Locals claimed that the incident put a blot on the status of Krishnagar Collegiate School where eminent poet playwright Dwijendralal Roy once had studied.

It is learned that the school’s geography teacher Nimai Majumder had asked for a salary statement from the school’s headmaster Monoranjan Biswas and the headmaster did not agree to give it. The geography teacher then became furious and the two started fighting inside the school premises. The video didn’t take long to get viral. Both the teachers, however, appeared to be repentant and sought an unconditional apology later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.