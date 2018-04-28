Bengal Seeks Additional Forces From Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra for Panchayat Polls

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has written to Odisha, Punjab, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seeking forces for the May 14 single-phase panchayat election in the the state, a senior government official said on Saturday.Four companies of security personnel were sought from each state for "full back up" to the existing force in the state, the official said. "We are waiting for their replies. Hopefully, the replies would be here within a couple of days," he said.If four companies of force come from these states then the state would have about 2,000 additional security personnel for the poll exercise.Stressing that the government was doing everything for adequate arrangements for the election, the Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha had on Friday said that it had sought security forces from four to five states to manage the panchayat elections for which there would be 58,467 polling booths spread across the state.In addition to around 46,000 personnel of the state police and 12,000 of the Kolkata Police, the state government would deploy close to 2,000 security personnel from the departments of excise, prison and forest to man the booths, official sources had said.