West Bengal’s Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 21.29 per cent on Monday, around four per cent more than that on the previous day, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that the state registered 1,915 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 20,53,626.

On Sunday, 2,962 people tested positive for the virus while the positivity rate was 17.36 per cent. The toll rose to 21,246 as three more patients died.

The number of active cases now is 24,209, the bulletin said. Altogether 967 recoveries were reported in West Bengal.

So far, 20,08,171 people have been cured of the disease in the state. The bulletin said that 8,996 samples were tested for coronavirus since Sunday.

