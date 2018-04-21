GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bengal Shocker: Two Class 4 Students Raped by Teacher Inside Classroom for 4 Days

The incident at a government aided primary school in North Dinajpur district came to light on Friday when one of the girls refused to go to school.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
Representative image. (News18 Creatives)
Raiganj (WB): Two class 4 students were allegedly raped by a teacher in a classroom for four consecutive days after the school hours in North Dinajpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident at a state government aided primary school came to light on Friday when one of the girls refused to go to school. The 35-year-old married class teacher is absconding, police said.

The teacher allegedly raped the two in a class room for four days this week after school hours and threatened the victims with dire consequences if they disclosed it to anyone, they said.

One of the victims told her parents about the ordeal on Friday after they asked her the reason for her unwillingness to go to school. She also named the other victim, police said.

The parents of this girl then went to the house of the other victim who corroborated the incident.

Parents of both the girls lodged an FIR at Raiganj police station last night against the teacher who is on the run, police said.

Medical examination of the two girls were conducted at the Raiganj district hospital on Saturday.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
