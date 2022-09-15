Bengal SSC Scam: CBI Raids 6 Locations in Delhi, WB; Searches at 2 Software Firms Over 'Record Manipulation'

CBI conducted raids in six locations across Delhi and West Bengal in connection with the Bengal SSC scam on Thursday. According to sources, searches were conducted at the premises of two software companies in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission scam.

The CBI claims it has found that these software companies were involved in manipulation of records and according to CBI sources, these companies allegedly helped in recruitment of undeserving candidates.

According to officials, records were allegedly manipulated to favour candidates in the appointment of teachers which has brought the role of the company under scanner.

The Properties that were raided were reportedly owned by the daughter of TMC Cooch Behar leader Paresh Adhikari, who was stripped of her teacher’s job by the Calcutta High Court after it was found that she was given the job illegally.

The CBI had on May 18 filed an FIR against the then West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary on the directions of Calcutta High Court in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school, according to CBI officials, reports PTI.

The raids come as the BJP in the state have been piling pressure on the Mamata government over reports of repeated corruption within the party. The leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari has made several allegations against TMC leaders over the past week claiming that ‘99% of TMC workers are corrupt and only 1% are honest’.

The SCC Scam involves the high profile arrest of Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aid Arpita Mukherjee who were arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with the agency’s probe into the money trail in illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

They were in ED’s custody till August 5 and were then sent to judicial custody on the court’s orders. The ED claimed that it recovered Rs 49.80 crore in cash, jewellery and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee and documents of properties and a company in joint holdings.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee was relieved of his ministerial duties by the Mamata Banerjee government and Trinamool Congress has removed him from all party posts, including that of its secretary general.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here