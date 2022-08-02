The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, visited another residence of arrested former minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee, as part of its investigation. The residence, which is a 3BHK flat located in Rathtala, Belgharia, in the North 24 Parganas district, has three beds in each room, which left the ED officials baffled.

ED officials are yet to find out the reason for having three beds in each of the rooms. The flat strangely also has four bathrooms, which were constructed by dividing two bathrooms into four in the flat.

According to the housing sources, Mukherjee wanted to use the flat for her “business” but it was delayed due to the restrictions of the housing authority.

The ED had on July 27 raided another luxury flat of Mukherjee in the same locality and seized Rs 30 crore along with gold bars and ornaments.

During searches at various properties of Mukherjee so far, who was arrested last month, around Rs 50 crore in cash along with gold bars and ornaments have been seized.

Mukherjee, however, claimed that the huge stack of cash recovered by the agency were slipped into her residences without her knowledge. Partha Chatterjee also said that the money recovered during raids did not belong to him.

ED officials suspect that the assets recovered from the properties of Arpita Mukherjee are just a small portion of the actual reserve. The documents seized in the raids so far reportedly hint at large amount of cash transfers by Mukherjee via private agents. The documents also allegedly suggest cash transfers through the hawala route to Bangladesh.

