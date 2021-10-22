Coronavirus Updates: Over 101.2 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered in India, Says Govt

It’s a relative of the delta variant, identified by British scientists last month.

Because it isn’t a variant of interest or concern, it has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.

Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant known as AY.4.2. to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, U.K. officials said this variant makes up 6% of all analyzed COVID-19 cases in the country and is on an increasing trajectory.