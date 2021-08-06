CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» Bengal STF Arrests Man With Firearms at Dunkuni Toll Plaza, Investigation Underway
1-MIN READ

Bengal STF Arrests Man With Firearms at Dunkuni Toll Plaza, Investigation Underway

A 9mm carbine, five 7.65mm pistols and a total of 12 magazines were recovered at Dhunkuni Toll plaza. (Pic credit- News 18)

A 9mm carbine, five 7.65mm pistols and a total of 12 magazines were recovered at Dhunkuni Toll plaza. (Pic credit- News 18)

A complaint in the matter has been lodged at the Dunkuni police station and an investigation revealed that the firearms were made in Munger, Bihar.

The Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with firearms on Friday after a bus was stopped near Dunkuni Toll Plaza, Mollarber. The bus was entering Kolkata from Bhagalpur in Bihar via Dunkuni, STF sources said.

Acting on a tip-off concerning the transport of firearms near Dunkuni Toll Plaza, STF officials were lurking near the toll plaza, to apprehend the accused. As per details, officials detained the accused as soon as the bus arrived. The arrested person is being interrogated at the Bengal STF’s office.

A 9mm carbine, five 7.65mm pistols, and a total of 12 magazines were recovered. A complaint in the matter has been lodged at the Dunkuni police station and an investigation revealed that the firearms were made in Munger, Bihar.

Officials are now investigating the person who was transporting the arms from Bihar to Calcutta. The accused will be taken to the court today.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 06, 2021, 13:35 IST