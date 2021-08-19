Bengal Taxi Driver Returns Lost Bag With Cash, Mobile To Jharkhand Couple

A taxi driver in West Bengal’s Kolkata has returned documents and money to a Jharkhand couple, who forgot their belongings in his vehicle. Munawar Rana, a resident of Jharkhand, on August 16 had filed a missing complaint of his belongings at Howrah police station. On August 18, the driver returned Rana’s belongings after keeping them safe for three days.

Rana came to Howrah railway station from Kolkata’s Kestopur area with his wife on August 15. In a hurry to catch the train, they left the bag in the taxi. However, at the station, they realized that they had lost the bag and then decided not to board the train. Later, Rana filed a police complaint, saying he lost a bag in a taxi. He said there were two mobile phones, an ATM card, and Rs 10,000 in cash.

As soon as the complaint was received, Howrah police station officials informed the traffic police. Later CCTV footage of August 15 was seen by the traffic police to get the identity of a taxi driver.

According to police, in the CCTV footage, Rana with his wife was seen coming out from the taxi. “We noted the number plate of the taxi and with the help of our system tracked the identity of the driver,” the police said.

Laxman Kumar, the taxi driver, was called by the police. Laxman informed the police that he kept the bag in his safety. On Wednesday evening, Laxman himself came from Kolkata and returned the lost bag to Rana in Howrah.

The police officials and the couple appreciated the honesty of the taxi driver. He was later rewarded by the police for his honesty.

