Bengal Techie Murdered By Live-In Partner, Burnt Body Found In Forest

Around two months ago, a woman went missing from her house in Uttarakhand. Recently, Nivedita Mukherjee’s body was discovered in a state of decomposition and mutilation in a forest in Uttarakhand. Upon doing a forensic examination of the body, a gruesome conspiracy was unearthed.

The body of 25-year-old Nivedita was fully burnt. Police investigation has revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend, 31-year-old Ankit Chaudhary in Dehradun. However, she went missing around the last week of April. When all searches failed, the family took the help of the police, after which the brutal crime was uncovered.

Nivedita’s boyfriend Ankit works in a construction company, while Nivedita herself was an employee of an IT firm. On Sunday, when the half-burnt body was discovered from the forests near Mussoorie Kimari Road, the whole story came to light.

According to the police, Nivedita had last contacted her family on April 25, and informed them that she was about to move in with Ankit. Three days later, her family members tried to contact her again but she did not take the calls. Ankit, when contacted, said that she had left home after a fight. He then reportedly spoke to Nivedita’s cousin Antara on social media by posting from Nivedita’s account.

This went on for some time, following which her family got suspicious. On one hand, Nivedita was not picking up the calls, but she was still somehow interacting with her cousin on social media. When Ankit was cornered, he told them that Nivedita had fallen to her death from her balcony.

After getting this information from Ankit, Nivedita’s family who hail from Burdwan, reached Dehradun and told the whole matter to the police. Ankit repeated the story of the balcony before the police, but the story was highly dubious considering that the balcony had a railing of four feet, which made it highly impossible for someone to fall down accidentally. Also, questions were raised on why Ankit did not bother to call an ambulance after she had the accident.

Ankit tried to hide his crime by saying that he performed his girlfriend’s last rites in haste. However, after some interrogation, the truth came out.

Ankit told police that after killing Nivedita, he burnt her body in the forest which was 15 km away from his house, by spraying it with petrol. Police are trying to find out more with the help of forensic experts. Ankit’s motive behind the murder is still not known.

