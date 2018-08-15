Bengal Teen Climbs Mobile Tower to Hoist Tricolour, Falls 80 Feet to His Death

A teenager, who had climbed a mobile tower to hoist the national flag for Independence Day celebrations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, fell from it and died, police said on Wednesday."Bishal Kedar (19) climbed the mobile tower to tie the national flag at the top of it and he accidentally fell from about 80 feet height," said an officer from Jiagunj Police Station.He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.