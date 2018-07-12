Bengal Teen Hangs Himself During WhatsApp Video Call With Girlfriend

A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself while video chatting with his girlfriend on WhatsApp at Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.The boy, a Class 11 student, took the step on Wednesday night reportedly after a fight with his girlfriend during the chat, a police officer said, adding that the boy stayed in a rented accommodation.“When he did not come out of his room in the morning, his friends broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. They informed us. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.The boy’s family has lodged a complaint against the girl.