English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bengal Teen Hangs Himself During WhatsApp Video Call With Girlfriend
The boy, a Class 11 student, took the step on Wednesday night reportedly after a fight with his girlfriend during the chat.
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself while video chatting with his girlfriend on WhatsApp at Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.
The boy, a Class 11 student, took the step on Wednesday night reportedly after a fight with his girlfriend during the chat, a police officer said, adding that the boy stayed in a rented accommodation.
“When he did not come out of his room in the morning, his friends broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. They informed us. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.
The boy’s family has lodged a complaint against the girl.
Also Watch
The boy, a Class 11 student, took the step on Wednesday night reportedly after a fight with his girlfriend during the chat, a police officer said, adding that the boy stayed in a rented accommodation.
“When he did not come out of his room in the morning, his friends broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. They informed us. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.
The boy’s family has lodged a complaint against the girl.
Also Watch
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post