GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bengal Teen Hangs Himself During WhatsApp Video Call With Girlfriend

The boy, a Class 11 student, took the step on Wednesday night reportedly after a fight with his girlfriend during the chat.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2018, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengal Teen Hangs Himself During WhatsApp Video Call With Girlfriend
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself while video chatting with his girlfriend on WhatsApp at Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

The boy, a Class 11 student, took the step on Wednesday night reportedly after a fight with his girlfriend during the chat, a police officer said, adding that the boy stayed in a rented accommodation.

“When he did not come out of his room in the morning, his friends broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling. They informed us. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.

The boy’s family has lodged a complaint against the girl.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery