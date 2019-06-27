Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bengal to Bangla, TMC MP Demands Renaming of State under 'Pending' Proposal in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General on the issue. He said the West Bengal state assembly in July last year had passed a bill to change the state's name.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bengal to Bangla, TMC MP Demands Renaming of State under 'Pending' Proposal in Rajya Sabha
Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The TMC on Thursday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that West Bengal be renamed as Bangla in three languages — Bengali, English and Hindi to restore the actual identity of the Bengali people.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General on the issue.

He said the West Bengal state assembly in July last year had passed a bill to change the state's name.

"In July 2018, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed resolution that West Bengal should be renamed as Bangla and it was since pending for consideration at the end of the central government," he said.

But it seems the Centre is "not keen" to rename the state as the proposal is still pending before it, he told reporters here.

"I would urge upon the Central government to give effect to the said resolution passed by the State Legislative Assembly to restore the actual identity of Bengalese people," he said.

After the partition of Bengal in 1947 following the award passed by the boundary commission, commonly known as Radcliffe Commission, the eastern districts of Bengal was formed part of east Pakistan, which later became an independent country of Bangladesh, he said.

"Whereas, the western part stretching from the Himalayas in the northern region of the Bay of Bengal in the south was named as West Bengal although there had been no geographical territory ever existed officially to be known as East Bengal," Ray said.

"The word Bangla or the territory called Bangla is believed to have been derived from Banga, a Dravidian tribe that settled in the region 1000 BCE," he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram