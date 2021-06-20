CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengal to Not Vaccinate All Adults from Tomorrow for Want of Doses, Jabs Only for Priority Groups

Syringes are prepared to administer vaccines against coronavirus disease at a new mass vaccination centre.

Bus conductors, drivers, hawkers, and the families of health workers are among those included in the "priority category."

The West Bengal government said on Sunday that there would be no universal vaccination starting from Monday in the state, owing to shortage of doses, NDTV has reported.

The state government has said that due to shortage of vaccines, the administration will stop inoculating those in the age group over 18, unless they are in “priority groups", the report said.

“There aren’t enough vaccines for all in the 18+ years age group," NDTV quoted an official as saying.

Officials said in the report that the decision not to vaccinate everyone was made to prevent overpopulation in government facilities.

The state has the infrastructure in place to administer Covid vaccinations to up to 5 lakh individuals every day, officials said, adding that it has already vaccinated over 2 lakh people and depending on supply, it may be able to vaccinate up to 3 lakh people.

first published:June 20, 2021, 21:15 IST