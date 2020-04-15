Bengal to Provide Aid to Migrant Workers & Families in Other States, Class 12 Exams in June

Kolkata: In a significant announcement which could be a hint towards much awaited relief from the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown to some extent – West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the remaining examination of three test papers of the West Bengal Board's Higher Secondary Education (12th standard) will be held in June. Banerjee also announced the state government's decision to help migrant workers and their families stuck in other states as well.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday, Banerjee said, “Three papers of Higher Secondary Education examination are left and they will be held in June.”

Banerjee added, “As far as students of Class 10 are concerned, their examinations are already over and results will be declared. Students of class 11 (government schools) will be automatically promoted.”

The Trinamool chief's announcement can be seen as a significant hint regarding the extent of the lockdown, considering the fact that people across the country are clueless over the same. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation, has already extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

In the wake of hundreds of migrant workers hitting the streets near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday, Banerjee requested the workers in the state's various quarantine centres to have patience as she promised to make necessary arrangements so that those who will not have any coronavirus symptoms can reach their homes within the state.

“Please have patience and cooperate with us. The police will contact you in the coming few days and after that we will make necessary arrangements to send you home,” she said, adding that government officials at the rank of deputy secretary and above will resume work from April 30 on rotational basis.

The Chief Minister added that the TMC-led government will provide aid to migrant labourers and their families stranded in the other states as well, adding this was not the time for communal politics.

"We all need to work together. I have already spoken to some people in Maharashtra and other states and necessary help will be provided,” she added.

Responding to Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani’s appeal to open 18 jute mills for supply of jute bags in adequate numbers for packaging of food grains, Banerjee said, “I cannot discriminate by allowing only 18 jute mills to work. I will allow all the mills or I will not allow anyone to start functioning. I have had a word with the trade union leaders and hopefully we will allow all functions with minimum workforce. Permission will be based as per the ICMR guidelines."

Banerjee also warned the media and the general public against spreading of misinformation and misreporting.

“Wee can file FIRs against journalists for misreporting as there is a Supreme Court order against it. Someone is feeding you false information and you are reporting it without getting official confirmation. I request you, please don’t do this.”

The chief minister will hold a cabinet meeting on Thursday to decide further course of action.

