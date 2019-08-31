Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Ups the Ante in Fight Against Mosquito-borne Diseases, to Use Drones to Detect Dengue in Salt Lake

Following the swearing-in of the BMC chairperson and MMiCs, BMC mayor Krishna Chakraborty said that the drones will be used in dengue-prone areas like Duttabad and Saradapalli.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Drones, Defibrillators, Ambulance, Emergency
(Representative Image: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File )
Loading...

The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in West Bengal will use drones to detect whether mosquito larvae are breeding in stagnant water in dengue-prone areas of Salt Lake and Rajarhat. According to MBC mayor Krishna Chakraborty, they will start a test from

Monday to see how the drones can be used effectively in their fight against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.

The areas around Salt Lake have seen a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya following incessant rains.

Speaking to the Times of India on Friday, following the swearing-in of the BMC chairperson and MMiCs, BMC mayor Krishna Chakraborty said that the drones will be used in dengue-prone areas like Duttabad and Saradapalli.

Furthermore, civic officials have said that there is nothing to worry about as the dengue situation is under control in Bidhannagar.

However, the civic authorities are taking precautions to prevent an outbreak, reported the TOI.

Notably, areas near Duttabad, including Purbachal and those located off VIP Road like Kestorpur, Raghunathpur and Prafullakanan have been the most vulnerable to dengue in the last few years, the report revealed.

Chakraborty added that she will start the ‘apnar mayor apnar ward e (your mayor in your ward)’ initiative from ward 23 and ward 24 in Kestorpur's Kalamandir from Sunday and will visit different localities within Bidhannagar on a regular basis to meet locals and listen to their complaints, the report further revealed.

Notably, a meeting was held between West Bengal Health Department and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Poura Bhavan in Salt Lake on Tuesday to chalk out a plan to prevent mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

During the meeting, BMC officials handed over a map to health officials where details of previous year's dengue history of the area were mentioned, reported Millennium Post, adding that the BMC authorities also put forward their plans to prevent dengue and other vector-borne diseases during the meeting.

Notably, a TOI report in August revealed that the number of dengue cases in Kolkata shot up tremendously following heavy rains. There have been 300 hundred dengue cases in Kolkata, with Behala being the worst hit. The TOI report further revealed that 50persons were tested positive for dengue between January 1 and July 31 this year in Salt Lake and Rajarhat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram