Bengal Top Cop Loses Protection from Arrest, Goes ‘Missing’ after CBI Officers Reach His Kolkata Residence

Kolkata: In a major setback for former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Calcutta High Court has withdrawn the interim protection from arrest given to him in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Immediately after court’s order, CBI officers reached Kumar's house but he was not at his residence. CBI officers were told that he is "on leave".

According to sources in the CBI, no fresh summons have been issued to him as of now. The Court also asked CBI to justify his arrest if they are going to go ahead with the move.

The CBI had earlier demanded custodial interrogation of Kumar before the Supreme Court, serving him several notices for allegedly suppressing facts in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

On June 7, 2019, Kumar appeared before the CBI court for a hearing in the Saradha case, where he was grilled for several hours.

Earlier, on May 17, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, had withdrawn the arrest protection order that had been accorded to him on February 5.

Prior to this SC order, Kumar had been removed from the post of Additional Director (ADG), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal by Election Commission and transferred to the Union Home Ministry in Delhi.

The Election Commission, for the first time, had invoked Article 324 of the constitution (Article 324 empowers the election commission to issue guidelines for conducting eletions to the Parliament, President, Vice-President and State Legislature Assemblies) to remove Rajeev Kumar and West Bengal’s Principal Secretary (Home) Atri Bhattacharya, as they curtailed campaigning in the state.

Kumar is a 1989 batch IPS officer from West Bengal and had earlier worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under the Kolkata Police.

He was also one of the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, which surfaced in 2013.

Kumar recently hit the headlines for having a standoff with the CBI after the central agency went to his Loudon Street residence in South Kolkata for "secret operation".

According to the CBI, Kumar needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files in the chit fund scams.

