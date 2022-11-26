CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengal: Transgenders to Be Able to Apply for Govt Jobs Under General Category
Bengal: Transgenders to Be Able to Apply for Govt Jobs Under General Category

PTI

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 12:35 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo/PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo/PTI)

"This new law will be helpful for transgenders in getting jobs. It will be formulated in the next budget session," the official said on Friday.

The West Bengal cabinet has decided to allow people from the transgender community to apply for government jobs under the general category, an official said.

A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session, he said.

“This new law will be helpful for transgenders in getting jobs. It will be formulated in the next budget session," the official said on Friday.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgenders to have equal opportunities in all fields.

November 26, 2022, 12:35 IST
last updated:November 26, 2022, 12:35 IST