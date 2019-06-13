Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bengal Will Amend Laws to Bring More Local Students to Medical Stream, Says Mamata Banerjee

The chief minister said the proposed amendments will allow the entry of 20% more local students in the medical stream.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bengal Will Amend Laws to Bring More Local Students to Medical Stream, Says Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government will make amendments to laws to make room for more local students in the medical stream.

Banerjee said a large number of students are working as interns in medical colleges and hospitals, who are not well versed in the local language.

"I think this system should change. Earlier, we used to have more locals studying, but now, there are more students from outside the state, who do not have much idea about the language and cannot communicate with the patients," she told reporters at the state-run SSKM hospital here.

The Chief Minister said the proposed amendments will allow the entry of 20% more local students in the medical stream.

"... We will do that and I have given such instructions," Banerjee said.

She was at the SSKM hospital to take stock of the situation at the facility, as regular services have been disrupted following agitation by junior doctors.

"The state government spends Rs 25 lakh on every student to make him/her a doctor... And, then after becoming a doctor, they sign a bond for two to three years and leave the state once that period is complete," Banerjee added.

Medical services have been affected in the state since Saturday's attack on two junior doctors by relatives of a patient, who had died at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. One of the junior doctors was grievously injured in the incident.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram