Bengal Woman Gives Birth in Cowshed, Denied Treatment in a Govt Hospital

In a shameful incident from West Bengal’s Basanti town, a woman was refused treatment at a hospital after she delivered her baby. Finally, she was taken to a rural doctor where she is undergoing treatment. On Saturday morning, a pregnant woman named Mita Khandit, from the East Radhanagar village, had visited the nearby primary health center.Due to her high blood pressure, the doctors ordered her to be transferred to the Canning Subdivision Hospital.

Following this, the family members tried to contact Canning hospital for an ambulance, but could not reach them. Eventually, they left for the hospital in an autorickshaw. On the way, Mita started getting labour pains. Immediately, family members took her to a cowshed by the side of the road.

A few local women were called in and they helped Mita deliver a child. Since the government ambulance did not arrive, the family arranged a private ambulance and reached the Canning Hospital. But when they got there, they were in for a rude shock as the on-duty nurses allegedly displayed insensitive behaviour and asked them to go back. They were also insulted for daring to bring the mother and child there in such a condition. The officials said they could not be issued a birth certificate since the delivery happened outside of the hospital.

With no other alternative, the family left for home with the patient again and visited a rural health center. There Mita and her child received proper care and they are currently under treatment.

