Bengal Woman Kills Self After Husband Finds Out About Her Affair: Police

A woman in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Moumita Mandal. She was 28. She also had a one-year-old daughter. The incident took place in Shivrampur of Shibrampur Gram Panchayat under the limits of the Namkhana Police Station area of the district.

According to police, the deceased in-laws alleged that the woman was involved in an illicit love affair. They alleged that she hanged herself to death after her husband Shubhashish Mandal came to know about her love affair.

Shubhashish had married Moumita a decade ago. He has been living abroad for a long time. He returned to his home in Shivrampur, a month ago.

Moumita’s in-laws alleged that she was involved in an illicit affair. Recently, Shubhashish checked her phone and got to know about her affair. Shubhashis was working near the pond around 10 am on the day of the incident. Moumita hanged herself inside her house when no one was at the home.

A 12-year-old girl from the neighborhood screamed when she saw Moumita hanging by the window. Her husband and other family members came back home and she was rushed to Dwarikanagar Rural Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and the report is awaited.

“Our son-in-law had informed us a few days ago that my daughter was involved in an illicit affair. Then they took away my girl’s phone. I don’t know more than that. This morning, our son-in-law suddenly called and said that the girl had committed suicide,” Moumita’s father said.

Namkhana police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and have started an investigation into the whole matter.

