Bengal: Woman Molested In Running Train; Accused Arrested

Kolkata, Jan 22: A woman was allegedly molested inside an empty women’s compartment of a running local train near Dumdum station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, a senior official of the Eastern Railway said. On the basis of a complaint, the GRP and RPF arrested a 32-year-old man on Saturday evening for his alleged involvement in the incident, he said.

The accused, a resident of Rahara in North 24 Parganas district, was booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The victim, who is a tattoo artist, video-recorded the man using her mobile phone which helped the railway police personnel identify and arrest him.

“The GRP and the RPF jointly arrested the accused. They checked the video grab made by the woman as well as CCTV footage to identify the accused man," the official said. The woman in her late 20s had boarded the Santipur-Sealdah train from Phulia in Nadia district on Friday at around 6.30 pm. it reached Dumdum, there was no other passenger in that women’s compartment and the accused got into it in that station. She started a Facebook Live session when the man allegedly demanded money from her and touched her inappropriately.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim at the Dumdum GRP, the man had got down at Sealdah, the next station the train stopped after Dumdum.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.