Bengal Youth Found Hanging; Family Thinks 'Suicide Linked to Games Addiction'

The Goghat area in South Bengal wore a tense look on Sunday following the mysterious death of a young man. The youth, 21-year-old Subhadeep Ghoshal, had died by suicide according to his family members. His family told the police that they think there is a between his suicide and his addiction to mobile phone games. However, mysterious wounds have been found on his body. The incident has shaken the residents of the Dhulepur village in the Goghat area.

According to police, the deceased had completed his education up to Class XII and then went to another state for work. But he came back after a while.

Sources say that the young man had become so addicted to mobile games that he stayed up all night and slept during the day. He did no work, not even helping out his father Kashinath Ghoshal in the latter’s shop in the area. Villagers are speculating that his games addiction could be one of the main reasons behind his death. Family members told the police that on Saturday night, Subhadeep had retreated to his room as usual after finishing his meal. Nobody was prepared for the sight they saw Sunday morning which is when they found him hanging in his room. Manas Majumder, a former MLA from Goghat, visited the family of the deceased.

The police have sent the body for autopsy to investigate the strange wound marks on his body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here