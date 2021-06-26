TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Unwell with Dehydration, Low Blood Pressure After Fake Vaccine Shot

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali film actor Mimi Chakraborty, who had taken a fake vaccine shot at a camp in Kolkata’s Kasba area, has been unwell since Friday night.

Chakraborty has been diagnosed with severe dehydration, low blood pressure and stomach cramps.

The doctors have, meanwhile, said that the actor-politician’s illness could be panic-induced.

The TMC MP from Jadavpur said she suddenly started to feel under the weather on Friday evening. Soon she fell unconscious after a round of profuse sweating, following which she was given medical help.

“She already has gall bladder and liver-related problems," her doctor told News18 Bangla.

A man was arrested by the Kolkata police for running a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kolkata’s Kasba area. The accused, identified as Debanjan Dev, was arrested after Chakraborty filed a complaint against him.

The Kolkata Police on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fake vaccination drive. “We have formed an SIT with officers of the detective department to probe into the matter. “The accused seems to have cheated many people stating that he is in-charge of several development projects," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI.

Chakraborty and over 100 others had taken the jab at the fake vaccination centre run by Dev who posed as an IAS officer. After busting the fake COVID-19 vaccination camp, the police brought the accused to the site and seized vials that have been found to be ‘dust and some liquid’.

The police on Thursday seized all the materials from the vaccination camp and have sent the samples for forensic examination. According to police, different types of vials were seized, along with gloves and sanitisers.

The police found a large number of vials of Amikacin injections. It also found fake labels of Covishield at Dev’s office.

