Delhi's Bengali Market Sealed as 3 Covid-19 Cases Detected, 35 Workers Found on Rooftop of Popular Eatery

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city so far and all the movement will be completely barred in the area.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Delhi's Bengali Market Sealed as 3 Covid-19 Cases Detected, 35 Workers Found on Rooftop of Popular Eatery
Police seal Delhi's Bengali Market after coronavirus cases were detected. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi’s popular haunt Bengali Market was among the 20 hotspots sealed by the administration after three people were found infected with coronavirus and 35 workers were found on the rooftop of a pastry shop.

An FIR has been registered against Bengali Pastry Shop for defying the lockdown, even as the popular eatery denied any wrongdoing and clarified that it had only provided shelter to its workers who were stranded after the sudden announcement of the lockdown.

Police said the workers were found on the terrace of the shop in “unhygienic conditions, in a tight space with no social distancing”. They have now been quarantined at a shelter home.

In a statement, the shop alleged defamation and said it was closed since March 25 and the “people who were living with us were taking shelter in our establishment since then as they could not go back to their respective hometowns due to the immediate lockdown”.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city so far and all the movement will be completely barred in the area.

Speaking to media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. "The area will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure door-to-door delivery of the essential items," Sisodia said.

About 600 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the national capital, while India’s tally stands at 5,734 cases with 166 deaths.

(With IANS inputs)

