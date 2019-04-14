Bengali New Year 2019: Best Quotes, Messages and Wishes in Bengali for Poila Baisakh

‘Poila Baisakh’ or 'Naba Barsho', which marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year will be celebrated with fervour on April 15 this year. People will dress up for the occasion, hold special prayers and participate in rituals and processions besides throwing feasts. While "Shubho Nabobarsho" which literally means “Happy New Year" is the traditional greeting Bengalis use on the occasion.We have compiled a few more for you to greet friends, family and acquaintances.1. May this Poila Boisakh fill your life with an abundance of hope, wealth and happiness!2. Let’s pray for God to bless us with happiness, courage and wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Poila Boishakh greetings.3. Sending your way heartfelt wishes and greetings for the coming year. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.4. May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho to you and your loved ones.5. This Poila Boisakh, I pray that all your heart’s desires be fulfilled. Wishing you a great New Year!6. Wishing you a wonderful Pohela Baisakh.7. May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find bigger wings and most importantly you feel loved wherever you go”.8. May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey.9. Hope coming new year fulfill all your desires and wishes.10. Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!11. Jaagbe Pakhi Gaibe Gan, Notun Diner Ahoban. Jegeche Surjo Debe Alo, Agami Din Gulo Sobar Katuk Valo…*Subho Noboborsho**12. Nutun Surjo Nutun Pran. Nutun Sur Nutun Gaan. Futuk Ful Ashuk Vomor. Suvo Hok Nutun Bochor.Happy Bengali New Year!!13. Suru Hok Notun Kore Path Chola Notuner Dike-Notuner Pashe Purono Valo Gulo Jeno Thake,Shdu Muche Jak Kosto, Glani R Bytha,14- Esece Notun Bochor, Sobai K Janai Sukhobor.. Sobar Mone Anondo...Tobe Keno Mukh Bondho... Jore Jore Bola Dorker... HAPPY Bengali NEW YEAR.