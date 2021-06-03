Bengali TV Industry Costume Director Dies By Suicide After An Argument With Friend

A 26-year-old costume director in the Bengali television industry allegedly died by suicide in her rented accommodation in Kolkata’s Netaji Nagar area. Puja Gayen who belonged to Debipur village in East Bardhaman district was living with her sister.

She was working in Bengali daily soaps. Her two friends, Jina Sarkar and Tumpa Roy were present at the flat at the time of her death. They told police that on Tuesday night the three of them were having a chill time while drinking, eating and chatting.

However, around 11.45 pm an argument ensued between Roy and Gayen and Roy made some ugly comments on her due to which she started crying. Then suddenly, she drove her friends out and locked the door. After five minutes they again started calling her up but she neither answered the calls nor opened the door.

Her friends then got scared for her safety and sought the help of a neighbour who was unwell too. They, however, gave them a hammer using which they broke open the door. When they went inside her bedroom, they saw Gayen hanging from a ceiling fan with a towel. They managed to bring her down and rushed her to Baghajatin state general hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

The Netaji Nagar police were informed about the alleged suicide around 2 am. A team soon reached the spot, sent the body for an autopsy, and conducted a preliminary investigation. Cops got to know that at 5.05 pm, Gayen had called up Sarkar to come to her flat. When she arrived, she saw Roy, one of their common friends, was already present there. The three had food and drinks together and kept chatting till 11.20 pm.

Police suspect that she must have ended her life by overdosing on sleeping pills before hanging herself. Her viscera have been preserved. No complaint has been filed in the matter yet.

