Bengal's COVID-19 Tally Mounts To 5,73,387, Death Toll At

1-MIN READ

10,242 Kolkata, Feb 19: Three more COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal pushed the toll to 10,242 on Friday, the health department said in a bulletin. The coronavirus tally climbed to 5,73,387 with 194 fresh cases, it said.

West Bengal now has 3,625 active cases, while 5,59,520 people have recovered from the disease so far. Since Thursday, 20,528 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 83,88,854, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a total of 42,241 people received vaccine shots at 713 sites across the state on Friday, an official of the department said. The first phase of the inoculation process for state government employees will be complete by March 6, he said. PTI SCH RBT RBT 02200053 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


    Loading...