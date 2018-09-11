English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal's Durga Puja Committees to Get Rs 10,000 Each: CM Mamata Banerjee
The Chief Minister said that she had also directed (power utility) Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to increase the discount offered to community puja organsiers from 20 to 23 per cent.
File photo of Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a grant of Rs 10,000 and waiver of licence fee for each of the 28,000 Durga Puja committees across the state.
"All 3,000 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata and 25,000 elsewhere in the state will get Rs 10,000 each. In Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Fire Services and the Kolkata Police will ensure all community puja organisers get the grant under the community development programme. The Kolkata Police will hand over the money to the organisers.
"In the districts, tourism and consumer affairs departments, self-help groups and West Bengal Police will oversee distribution of the money to all big and small puja committees," Banerjee said on the sidelines of a meeting ahead of Bengal's biggest festival slated for October 15-19.
She said that the endeavour will cost the exchequer Rs 28 crore.
The Chief Minister said that she had also directed (power utility) Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to increase the discount offered to community puja organsiers from 20 to 23 per cent.
"I will also ask the Kolkata MC, Urban Development and Fire Departments not to levy any licence fee."
Banerjee announced that the Durga Puja carnival will be organised on the arterial Indira Gandhi Sarani (erstwhile Red Road) on October 23.
"All 3,000 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata and 25,000 elsewhere in the state will get Rs 10,000 each. In Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Fire Services and the Kolkata Police will ensure all community puja organisers get the grant under the community development programme. The Kolkata Police will hand over the money to the organisers.
"In the districts, tourism and consumer affairs departments, self-help groups and West Bengal Police will oversee distribution of the money to all big and small puja committees," Banerjee said on the sidelines of a meeting ahead of Bengal's biggest festival slated for October 15-19.
She said that the endeavour will cost the exchequer Rs 28 crore.
The Chief Minister said that she had also directed (power utility) Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to increase the discount offered to community puja organsiers from 20 to 23 per cent.
"I will also ask the Kolkata MC, Urban Development and Fire Departments not to levy any licence fee."
Banerjee announced that the Durga Puja carnival will be organised on the arterial Indira Gandhi Sarani (erstwhile Red Road) on October 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Masturbation Scene from Veere Di Wedding
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: A Festive Playlist to Set Your Mood for the Celebrations
- Mumbaikars Were Concerned About Idlis More than Local Trains on Bharat Bandh
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...