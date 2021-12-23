Bengal's Kalimpong Receives First Snow Of Season

Kalimpong (WB), Dec 22: Rishop in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district received the season’s first snow on Wednesday, leading to delight among tourists and locals alike, officials said. People were seen playing with snow and capturing the moments on their mobile phones, as trees and rooftops were covered with snowfall in the afternoon at the popular tourist destination, they said.

The snowfall led to a dip in temperatures in Lava, Gorubathan and other areas of Kalimpong district and also in the Dooars region of north Bengal, they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.