Bengalureans Get A Sigh of Relief as Train Services Begin to Reach Kempegowda Airport

In a major relief for commuters who were annoyed with heavy traffic on roads connecting to Bengaluru airport, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Devanahalli halt station has finally become operational with five trains plying to and fro each from this route beginning today.

Of these five trains towards the airport, two trains will depart from the Majestic or KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station (KSR), whereas one each from Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yelahanka railway stations.

The trains will be operational on all days, except Sundays and the minimum fare from KRS to KIAD will be Rs 10 per person, whereas from KRS via Cantonment the fare will be Rs 15 per person. This project, however, is different from the Suburban Railway Project which has been a long pending demand of Bengalureans.

Speaking on the same, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station."

"Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and South Western Railway (Bengaluru division) have partnered to provide a airport halt station which is in close proximity to the airport. BIAL has constructed this halt station with state-of-the-art facilities and we will also be operating shuttle services for the passengers. We hope that this move will benefit the thousands of employees working at the airport," said Vijaya, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western railways.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Dugar, Convenor, Citizens for Citizens said that the new halt station would at least help reduce traffic towards the airport with has been road-centric for years. "It is a dream come true as we know that the metro connectivity to the airport will take another five or more years and the suburban rail project too is still in the works, in the interim we have this service which we need to now popularize. Even if a few flier and non-fliers use this route it will make a huge difference to the traffic on the roads," he said.

The journey from KRS to KIAD will take an hour with five halt stations in between, while travelling from Yeshwantpur to the airport would be done within 45 minutes.

For the concerns being raised regarding the last mile connectivity between the railway station to the airport, the BIAL has started the free feeder bus shuttle services with departure aligned with the train timings.

Trains towards KIA

Majestic-4.45 am, KIA-5.50 am

Yelahanka- 7:00 am, KIA-7.20 am

Yeshwanthpur-8.30 am, KIA-9.16

Cantonment-5.55 pm, KIA-6.50 pm

Majestic-9:00 pm, KIA-10.05 pm

Trains from KIA

KIA-6.23 am, Yelahanka - 6.50 am

KIA-7.52 am, Cantonment-8.50 am

KIA-8.22 am, Yeshwanthpur-9.25 am

KIA-6.43 pm, Majestic-8.20 pm

KIA-10.38 pm, Majestic-11.55 pm