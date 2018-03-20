Bengalureans' Ola Rides to North Korea, Canada and Great Wall of China

How is this possible @Olacabs a trip to North Korea?

Online taxi services offer cabs to almost anywhere in the city and have tailor made options for those who want to take short trips, long trips and round trips but who knew one could end up booking international rides! Courtesy a technical glitch, Ola users in Bengaluru are scheduling rides to their dream destinations for the last three days.A Twitter user Rohit Menda with the handle @dynamitedroid on Saturday posted a screenshot of the Ola ride scheduled for the next day from Bengaluru to North Korea - a five-day round trip of 13,840 kms costing Rs. 1, 49,088.Ola, the online transportation network company, responded to his tweet stating that this was a technical glitch and asking the user to restart the phone. But this did not solve the issue. More users shared screenshots in the following days of their bookings from Bengaluru to New York, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Las Vegas and Great Wall of China. All of them round trips costing in the range of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 6,00,000.While the users knew it was only a technical glitch, they thought it was a good deal if only it was true. After all, the trip cost much lesser than flight fares for four people. A road trip for mini rates, free wi-fi along the way and insurance for just Rs. 15 extra.Possibly hinting at the notorious traffic in Bengaluru, a Twitter user @radhikaBhati413 tweeted "Once you get out of the main Bangalore city area you should reach your destination in no time."While several users booked similar rides, it seems like an issue with some and not all as we tried scheduling a ride outside the country but could not.On Monday night, Ola put out a tweet addressing the issue.In February, an Uber user Hussain Shaikh posted a screenshot of his cab driver's location - in the Arabian Sea!Technical glitches could happen to any app. However, we'd like to know if someone takes one of those trips!