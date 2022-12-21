Bengaluru: 3 Members of Family Found Dead In Their Flat; Police Suspect Mass Suicide

Three members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their apartment in Mahalakshmi Layout locality of Karnataka’s Bengaluru late on Monday in a suspected case of mass suicide, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Yashoda, her son Naresh Gupta (36) and daughter Sumana Gupta (41).

Yashoda had three children and another daughter stayed in Rajajinagar locality with her husband. The relatives of Yashoda informed her second daughter about their phone calls being unanswered.

When Yashoda’s second daughter came to their residence, the incident had come to light. She informed the police immediately. The police are suspecting that all three ended their lives by consuming poison.

The preliminary investigations have shown that the deceased committed suicide, the police said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s other daughter.

“We have registered a case following a complaint by her daughter. In her complaint, she named several people among whom are four friends of her deceased brother,” the official said “According to the complainant, the four had visited the deceased’s residence on Sunday,” the police said.

According to police, Yashoda lived with her children, Naresh and Sumana. Naresh was a contractor and both siblings were unmarried. The family had come to the present flat four months ago.

Yashoda’s husband had died four months ago. The family had donated all his things to an orphanage and got shifted to a different place.

Sources have revealed that Yashoda’s daughter Sumana suffered form some health complications.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

