4 Decomposed Bodies, Baby Dead Due to 'Starvation', 2-month-old Survives: 'Suicide' Case Shocks Bengaluru

In a case similar to mass suicides in Delhi’s Burari, five decomposed bodies have been found from a house in Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli area. While four of them were found hanging, a nine-month-old boy was found dead on a bed. Some reports stated that the baby died of starvation after his family allegedly ended their lives.

The deceased have been identified as Bharathi (51), Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31) and Madhusagar (25). A police officer said that when they broken in the house on Friday, the members were found hanging in different rooms and are suspected to have killed themselves due to a family dispute. The family is suspected to have died around four days ago.

“The incident came to light when owner of the house, Halegiri Shankar, came home after three-four days. He informed that nobody had been receiving his call in the last two-three days. Once he came home, he found the door locked," Bengaluru West DCP Sanjeev Patil said.

Patil further said that the police was then called, who broke open the door of the house. “Upon entering, four adult bodies were found hanging on the ceiling in different rooms and body of the baby was found dead on bed," the officer added.

He informed that a two-and-a-half-year-old girl has been rescued from the house and has been taken to the nearest hospital for primary attention. Cause of the incident is being probed. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been summoned and senior officials have visited the spot, Patil said.

Bharathi is the wife of Shankar and the other three adults are their children. The nine-month-old baby and two-and-half-year-old girl are the grandchildren of Bharathi and Shankar, police said.

A similar incident had shocked the national capital of Delhi in July 2018 when 11 members of a family were found hanging in Burari area. While 10 members were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling of the house, a 77-year-old woman was found lying on the floor in another room. The police probe initially said that they died following a suicide pact, it later came to light that the deaths were a result of an occult practice gone wrong.

