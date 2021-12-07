Bengaluru Accident: Mercedes Rams Into 7 Vehicles, Kills One; Driver Admitted to Hospital

One person was killed and a few others injured after an allegedly speeding Mercedes Benz car rammed into another car in front of it and continued to crash into a number of other vehicles on the road in an attempt to escape from the spot, causing a massive pile-up in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Indiranagar area.

DCP, Traffic (East Zone) Shant Raju,has reported that the Mercedes first crashed into a bike and, in an attempt to flee, it hit a parked Maruti Alto car, killing its driver on the spot.

A total of seven vehicles were damaged in the major road accident apart from the Mercedes, whose driver is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

