Bengaluru Airport Receives Threat Call for AirAsia's Bagdogra-bound Flight, Plane Cordoned-off
The flight was travelling from West Bengal's Bagdogra to Kolkata and was carrying 179 passengers.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Air Asia’s flight I5-588 has been cordoned off by the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) at the Kolkata airport following a threat call received at the Bengaluru airport. The flight was travelling from West Bengal's Bagdogra to Kolkata and was carrying 179 passengers. All the passengers have de-boarded.
The aircraft has been kept in isolation bay and is being checked by the security forces, according to latest reports.
(More details awaited)
