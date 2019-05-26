Bengaluru Airport Receives Threat Call for AirAsia's Bagdogra-bound Flight, Plane Cordoned-off

The Air Asia’s flight I5-588 has been cordoned off by the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) at the Kolkata airport following a threat call received at the Bengaluru airport. The flight was travelling from West Bengal's Bagdogra to Kolkata and was carrying 179 passengers. All the passengers have de-boarded.The aircraft has been kept in isolation bay and is being checked by the security forces, according to latest reports.(More details awaited)(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)