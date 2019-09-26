Bengaluru Airport Wants Citizens to Donate Plastic Waste, Will Be Used to Build Roads
The campaign, called the #PlasticBeku (Want Plastic) campaign, is part of an ongoing plan to lay roads at the Kempegowda International Airport using collected plastic waste.
A file photo of Bengaluru airport. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is seeking donations, but of a different kind — plastic waste. The airport authorities have asked citizens of the state capital to donate their plastic waste to build 50-lane-km roads in the airport campus.
The #PlasticBeku collection programme will be undertaken at three BIAL-adopted schools — Bettakote Government Lower Primary School, Vijayapura Government Higher Primary Girls’ Model School, and Ardeshanahalli Government Lower Primary School — and five panchayats of Devanahalli taluk as well as in private schools and resident welfare associations (RWAs) in north Bengaluru.
"This campaign also looks to raise awareness about waste segregation at source to create a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment. Students and teachers, who can make a meaningful contribution to reducing plastic waste, will be encouraged to give their household waste plastic to Bengaluru airport," said a statement from the airport.
BIAL will use the plastic waste collected through this drive to pave its internal roads.
"After a successful road trial using a mix of plastic and bitumen, BIAL has decided to go ahead with building polymersied roads that have a strong binding ability and are able to withstand extreme weather conditions. Based on scientific research, it has been found that these roads are expected to last longer than asphalt roads. With a vast network of roads within the campus, BIAL, over a period of time, would need many tonnes of waste plastic to meet its requirement," the statement added.
