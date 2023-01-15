CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 to Start Operations Today | All You Need to Know
Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 to Start Operations Today | All You Need to Know

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 12:22 IST

Bengaluru, India

Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. (Image: PTI)

Most of Bengaluru’s domestic operations are reportedly set to take place from this new terminal by the end of March

Operations at Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 are set to commence Sunday onwards, two months after its official inauguration.

The first flight from the terminal will take off to Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, as per Hindustan Times. Most of Bengaluru’s domestic operations are set to take place from this new terminal by the end of March, it said. The latest terminal will have 22 gates and nine baggage claim belts.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, T2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in November 2022. It aims for environmental sustainability and green living and is expected to double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore.

The concept of the ceiling hanging garden is called bells and veils, and is the central focus of the travel hub at T2. (Photo: Rohini Swamy/ News18)

News18 has earlier reported that at the new terminal, one can expect to see the use of AI and robotics. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched and deployed ‘Temi’, a robot assistant in terminal 1, as part of a pilot project to assist passengers.

Terminal in a Garden at Bengaluru airport. (Pic/News18)

Ten such robots that have been assigned floors and zones assist passengers with directions to the boarding gates, facilities like drinking water and washrooms, shopping zones, and baggage claim. This will also become a feature at T2, sources told News18 earlier.

While PM Modi inaugurated the phase 1, phase 2, which is currently in progress, is expected to be completed in a couple of years and will serve an additional 20 million passengers per annum.

first published:January 15, 2023, 12:22 IST
