Bengaluru Among Top Cities in Crime Against Scheduled Caste, Most Cases Result of ‘Intentional Insult’

Touted as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru has featured as one of the top metropolitan cities when it comes to crime against members of scheduled caste, read the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report noted that Bengaluru witnessed 209 cases of crime against individuals belonging to the scheduled caste in 2017, in a significant rise from 140 cases in 2015. Interestingly, most number of cases registered in the city in 2017 were under ‘Intentionally Insult or Intimidate with Intent to Humiliate.’

The report defines a metropolitan city as one with more than 2 million population.

Uttar Pradesh topped the list, recording 11,444 cases, with its capital city of Lucknow registering 299 cases alone. As a result, the state contributed 26.5 per cent to India’s total share of crimes against SCs.

Bihar ranked second as the state witnessed an 18.34 per cent increase in the number of crimes committed from 2016, and contributed 15.6 per cent in the total share of crimes recorded in 2017. A close third, was Patna, that recorded 207 cases.

The highest year-on-year increase was recorded in Surat. The registered cases spiked by 68 per cent as compared with 2016. Ahmedabad, on the other hand, featured on the second spot. The city witnessed 23.95 per cent increase in the number of cases registered against those involved in crimes against scheduled caste. Data for the two cities, brings to question the socio-political setup of Gujarat’s urban spaces.

