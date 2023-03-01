A 26-year-old Andhra woman was allegedly stabbed by her estranged lover in public view, outside her office in east Bengaluru’s Murugeshpalya area. The woman’s family members were reportedly against their marriage due to “caste difference".

DCP of Bengaluru (east division) said that Leela Pavithra Nalamati, a resident of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, was stabbed more that 15 times on Tuesday evening by her 28-year-old lover, Dinakar Banala, after she refused to marry him.

“Due to the caste difference, the girl’s family members were not ready for the marriage. So the accused stabbed her several times and the incident took place right in front of the Bengaluru office where the girl was working. The accused has been arrested," the DCP was quoted by news agency ANI.

Nalamati had moved to Bengaluru some time ago was working as an employee of Omega Healthcare Management Services Private in Murugeshpalya, while Banala, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, worked at another healthcare company in Domlur.

According to the police, Nalamati and Banala had been in a relationship for five years but the woman’s family was against their marriage due to differences in caste. Despite this, the two continued their relationship until the victim informed the accused that her family would not agree to their wedding and she would abide by their decision.

A report in The News Minute quoted police as saying that Banala waited outside Nalamati’s office and confronted her when she stepped out. An argument ensued, which quickly escalated into violence. The accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.

Eyewitnesses alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested Banala. Nalamati was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jeevan Bhima Nagar Police have registered a murder case against Banala and further investigations are underway.

Condemning the incident, women rights activist Brinda Adige said that the horrific crime exposes the social menace that just because the expectations of the accused weren’t met, he stooped to this level.

“The expectation from the viewpoint of patriarchy and shamanism must end. This is a brutal crime. He has no fear of the law and sadly our courts also take a long time to punish such accused. Why can’t it be fast-tracked? So that male perpetrators know the fear,” said Adige.

